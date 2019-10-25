A Brewer High student arrested Thursday and charged with making a terrorist threat will remain in a juvenile detention facility in Tuscumbia until his next court date in early December, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office.
A hearing for the Brewer male sophomore was held Friday morning, and Morgan District Judge Shelly Waters ordered the student to remain in the custody of juvenile authorities, Sheriff’s Office spokesman Mike Swafford said.
The student is accused of creating what school officials called a “hit list” with the names of multiple students on it.
“I’m not sure exactly how many names were on the list or what he intended to do to the students,” Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said Thursday after authorities arrested the student.
Swafford said Friday that the Sheriff's Office has provided a copy of the "hit list" to school administrators for contacting the families of students listed on it.
The superintendent said the student accused of making the list has been indefinitely suspended from the school in Florette in eastern Morgan County.
Swafford said the arrested student was less than 16 years old.
