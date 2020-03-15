The state will construct a pair of bridges 1,000 feet long to replace the northbound and southbound sections of U.S. 231 damaged by landslides, but detour routes could be required for another 14 months.
The Alabama Department of Transportation hopes to award a contract in May for the estimated $18 million project in northeast Morgan County. Construction would then take a projected 12 months, but the state is working on incentives to reduce that time, ALDOT spokesman Seth Burkett said Friday.
“We’re going to do everything at our disposal to expedite the process to move this forward and get these bridges constructed as soon as possible and get traffic back on 231,” he said.
Detour routes around the closed road on Brindlee Mountain are adding as much as 30 minutes to motorists' commute times, according to county officials.
Residents along detour routes also have had to deal with heavier traffic volume. Morgan County Engineer Greg Bodley said traffic count on Union Hill Road, which is on detour routes, has jumped from about 3,000 vehicles per day to nearly 20,000.
The detour route isn’t expected to change while the bridges are being built.
“Unfortunately, there is not a better route than the existing detour,” Burkett said. “We’ll continue to monitor and improve it as we identify any adjustments that can be made.”
The damaged section of U.S. 231 has been closed since early last month when cracking developed in the pavement following heavy rainfall. The closed section is between Lacey’s Spring and Morgan City.
ALDOT’s initial timetable for the bridges calls for their design to be ready for bid letting May 5 “and hopefully award the contract to give notice to proceed as early as May 8,” Burkett said.
He said the bidding process could assign value to the time frame a contractor provides and consider that with construction costs as the state works to complete the project as quickly and as safely as possible.
The bridges will align with existing portions of U.S. 231, and their surface will be at roughly the same height as the old ground-based pavement, Burkett said.
Officials have already been excavating at the site and may remove 100,000 to 150,000 cubic yards of material. The unstable ground in the area won’t be a factor for the bridges. Burkett said they will rest on heavy piers drilled into bedrock.
“It’ll make it stable,” Burkett said. “The Limestone bedrock under there is stable. … This is a proven method of getting through unstable areas in a safe way.”
Morgan County District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie, whose district includes the area of damaged road, said he’s encountered loose ground on other road projects and understands not trying to repair the roadbed.
“I’ve seen what it’s like to try to take that out and put it back in, and I can’t imagine taking out that much (material),” he said.
He agreed with the plan to build bridges.
“That’s a 100% fix for the situation,” he said. “It’ll take less time to do the bridges than it would to to dig out and move the roadway.”
The official detours are:
• Northbound commercial traffic is detoured to Alabama 67, then to Interstate 65.
• Southbound commercial traffic is detoured to Alabama 36, then to Alabama 67.
• Northbound passenger traffic is detoured to Union Hill Road, then to Alabama 36.
• Southbound passenger traffic is detoured to Alabama 36, then to Union Hill Road.
