Carson Ray Peters, a suspect in the shooting deaths of three people in the Danville area Sunday night, turned himself in to U.S. marshals at Decatur’s Riverwalk Marina at about 3:30 Tuesday afternoon, according to Decatur police Chief Nate Allen.
“He now faces three counts of capital murder and will be held in the Morgan County Jail, pending bond,” Allen said at a news conference Tuesday evening.
“This weekend our community suffered an unspeakable loss of three lives.”
At about 6:57 p.m. Sunday, Morgan County 911 received a call from Mary Kennedy stating that a domestic shooting had occurred at 70 Flint Creek Private Drive, he said.
Peters, 58, of Danville, faces three counts of capital murder in the deaths of his wife, Teresa Lynn Peters, 54, of Danville; her sister, Tammy Renee Smith, 50, of Danville; and James Edward Miller, 55, of Lacey’s Spring.
Kennedy, who is the mother of Teresa Peters and Tammy Smith, is now in stable condition at Huntsville Hospital, where she is receiving treatment for her non-life threatening injuries, Allen said.
Miller was the boyfriend of Tammy Smith, Allen said.
Police spokeswoman Emily Long said the capital murder warrants against Peters would be served when he’s booked at the Morgan County Jail. The suspect was being interviewed by Decatur police detectives late Tuesday afternoon, according to Long.
Allen said Peters eluded police with the help of April Hanner, 41, for almost 48 hours.
Hanner was arrested Tuesday afternoon in Piedmont by U.S. marshals and was being transported to Decatur to be booked at the Morgan County Jail, Allen said. She faces a charge of first-degree hindering prosecution, according to Allen. First-degree hindering prosecution is a Class C felony punishable by up to 10 years in prison.
Shortly before the arrests, police said they had issued a warrant for Hanner, 41, referred to as Peters’ “significant other,” for the charge.
Allen said Decatur police “got word” from U.S. marshals that agents were going to meet Peters at the marina. Asked about a motive, Allen said: “It appears to be domestic related.”
“It was a very traumatic event for the community at large, not only for the Danville community, (but) for Morgan County in general,” Allen said, adding that community residents were “on edge.”
“Whenever we have a homicide, it’s very traumatic,” he said. "... The (Decatur police) officers worked nonstop until we were able to get this guy into custody.”
The investigation so far shows that Peters and Hanner had “some contact,” and it’s still being investigated whether she was at the scene. Part of the investigation, Allen said, is trying to retrace Peters’ steps over the last few days. He said additional charges against Hanner are possible.
Authorities had said that Peters might be travelling in a black 2013 Chevrolet 1500 pickup, which hasn’t been located. A red Jeep that police said Peters used to leave the scene of the crime has been recovered, police said.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn, who responded to the scene and transported the bodies of the deceased to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville, said he expected the autopsies of all three victims to be completed Tuesday.
“Two of (the victims) were in the residence and one was on a rear deck of the residence,” Chunn said.
