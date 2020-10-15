Cedric Cowan, convicted of capital murder for his involvement in a series of Decatur crimes in May 2015 that left two people shot dead, was sentenced today to life in prison without the possibility of parole for each of three capital murder counts.
Cowan, 21, who was 16 at the time of the three-day string of crimes, also received 20-year sentences, to run concurrently, for each of five first-degree robbery counts and a 15-year sentence, to run concurrently with the other sentences, for shooting into an occupied dwelling.
Morgan County Circuit Judge Jennifer Howell, who presided over the cases of all four defendants involved in the crime spree, handed down the sentences this morning. After hearing defense testimony on Aug. 7 from a pediatric neuropsychologist and Cowan’s parents during a day-long sentencing hearing, Howell continued the sentencing until Aug. 20 to review testimony and defense and prosecution arguments. The sentencing was then continued until today.
A Morgan County jury in November found Cowan guilty of three counts of capital murder, five counts of first-degree robbery and one count of shooting into an occupied dwelling.
While convicted of three counts of capital murder based on various legal grounds, Cowan and three other defendants, including his older brother, Joseph Cowan, were charged with the fatal shootings of two men: Joshua Davis, 25, at Wilson Morgan Park and Antonio Hernandez-Lopez, 27, in the carport of an Albert Street home over the course of several days.
Cowan is the last of four defendants in the case.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.