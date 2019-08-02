PRICEVILLE — Hunter Garrett graduated from Danville High in 2010, enrolled in Mississippi State University and earned a degree in agriculture.
Today, he works as a lawyer in Huntsville.
Ryan Sullivan — a self-described troubled student with bleak prospects in elementary school — graduated from Falkville High in 2016 and is currently a junior at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.
“The faculty and administration at Falkville gave me a chance,” he said.
Garrett and Sullivan were among five former students who shared their stories during Morgan County Schools' annual institute day at Priceville High on Thursday morning.
They were there because the theme for the school district this year is celebrating success, Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. said. “We want the teachers to see the impact they are having on students.”
The official school year for Morgan County’s almost 900 employees — which includes about 700 teachers — started with institute, but students will return for the first day of classes on Thursday.
Garrett and Sullivan said they had teachers and administrators in elementary school that went beyond what was required and played significant roles in their lives.
“I was sick and missed a lot of elementary school days, but teachers invested in me like no one had and I’m forever grateful,” Garrett said.
He went from barely passing to an A and B student, but his ninth grade agriculture teacher told him he should stop settling for average. Garrett said the same thing happened when he went to Mississippi State and this is why he ended up going to law school.
“It all started in the Morgan County school system with teachers believing and pushing me further when I was happy with where I was,” he said.
Sullivan’s story is a little more complicated because he said his father was never in his life and his mother suffered from a mental condition.
He was born in Arizona, but his mother’s boyfriend was from Falkville. In an essay about his life, Sullivan said he was “9 and the most stable person in my family.”
Sullivan met Shawn and Sharon Hamilton through youth soccer and the Hamiltons got permanent custody of him in 2010.
Sharon Hamilton — a 1990 Falkville graduate whose mother was a former teacher and principal in Falkville — recalled one of the first school encounters with Sullivan. He had missed too many days to really advance to the fourth grade, but school officials gave him a chance because her older son was in class with Sullivan.
“I was in a difficult situation living with new people, but I was so thankful the school kept me with the friends and classmates I knew,” Sullivan said. “The faculty and administrators at Falkville were awesome.”
He said he went from troubled student to honor roll student because of the Hamiltons and his teachers.
“Morgan County Schools saved me,” Sullivan said.
Kodi Chandler, a 2009 West Morgan graduate, who works as a music agent in Nashville, talked about the confidence teachers gave him, while 2015 Priceville High graduate Truker Stapleton said teachers taught him to adapt when he transferred as a 10th grader from Ardmore.
“I learned to overcome changes,” said Stapleton, who currently works for CSX railroad.
Chris Humphries, who operates an insurance agency in Priceville, said coaches and teachers at Brewer taught him lessons about never giving up.
After he graduated in 2007, Humphries turned down scholarship offers from other colleges, followed his dream and walked on at Auburn. He didn’t make the football team his first year, but continued to train and earned a position with the Tigers during spring practice.
“Dream and never quit,” Humphries said. “I got these lessons from my teachers.”
Although the district is celebrating its successes, it’s not sitting still.
Jeremy Childers, career tech and workforce development director for Morgan County, said the school district has received a waiver from the state and is making career preparedness courses available to every student as early as eighth grade.
The classes will focus on three integrated areas of instruction: academic planning and career development, financial literacy, and technology.
“About 23% of the jobs in the state are in advanced manufacturing,” Childers said, adding that jobs associated with the $1.6 billion Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant under construction in the Huntsville-annexed portion of Limestone County will need Decatur-area school systems to produce a qualified workforce.
Hopkins said Morgan County has for years focused on making sure every graduate is ready for college or the workforce.
Two years ago, for example, Morgan County had no Advanced Placement class offerings, but more than 100 AP classes are now available to students.
Falkville senior Xan Hamilton, who wants to become a critical care nurse, said he immediately started taking advantage of the AP class offerings.
“Morgan County has afforded me and other students an opportunity to succeed,” he said. “The teachers talk to us about what we want to do and direct us in that direction.”
