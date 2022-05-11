The owner of a local plumbing and HVAC company that’s celebrating 35 years in business, a young CEO in commercial finance and the leader of local tourism efforts were honored Tuesday at the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce’s Small Business Awards Celebration.
Keith Jackson, founder and owner of Jackson Plumbing, Heating & Cooling in Decatur, was named the Raymon Baker — John Cook — Ralph Jones Small Business Person of the Year.
Jacob Ladner, chief executive officer of Thirdmark Capital in Decatur, was named the Arthur Orr Young Professional of the Year.
Danielle Gibson, president and CEO of Decatur-Morgan County Tourism, was named the Lynn C. Fowler Non-Profit Professional of the Year.
Winners of each award are selected from nominations submitted by the chamber membership and evaluated by committees of past honorees. The luncheon was held at the Doubletree by Hilton Decatur Riverfront.
A Hartselle native, Jackson opened Jackson Plumbing Inc. in 1987. He added HVAC in 2016 and purchased Drain Pro in 2018.
Jackson serves on the boards of directors of the chamber and the North Alabama Better Business Bureau. He is vice president of the Kiwanis Club of Decatur. He and his wife, Lori, have three daughters and six grandchildren.
A Decatur native, Ladner was named CEO when he and his partners Stratton Orr and Skip Thompson began Thirdmark Capital in Decatur. Thirdmark specializes in providing invoice factoring services, which involves buying businesses' unpaid invoices at a discount.
Ladner, 35, previously worked for 11 years with Interstate Billing Service. Decatur City Council president since his election as the District 5 representative in 2020, he and his wife, Erika, have three children.
He is also a board member of the UNA Foundation, Neighborhood Christian Center and Kiwanis of Decatur.
A Somerville native, Gibson, 35, has been president/CEO of Decatur-Morgan County Tourism for four years. She’s led the area through tourism growth while also dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, which basically shut down travel in the spring of 2020.
A few of Gibson’s undertakings as the area’s tourism leader include MoCo Cares, the MoCo Mural Trail and becoming a Tennessee River Line community.
Gibson serves as the incoming board chairwoman for the Alabama Mountain Lakes Tourist Association. She also serves on the River Clay Fine Arts Festival and Celebrating Early Old Town with Art boards. Gibson and her husband, Jesse, have two sons.
