The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce will hold numerous talent development and education events during the 2019-20 school year.
The chamber will hold events focused on the mission of preparing the next generation workforce for what is beyond graduation.
The schedule, subject to change:
• Decatur City Schools new teacher breakfast: July 31, First Baptist Church, Decatur
• Teachers on Tour: Aug. 1, around Morgan and Limestone counties.
• Partners in Education working breakfast: Aug. 20, Austin High School
• Equip Student Leadership, fall semester: September – December 2019
• Endless Opportunities: Oct. 17-18, Celebration Arena, Priceville
• State of Morgan County Schools address: Nov. 5, First Baptist Church, Decatur.
• State of Decatur City Schools address: Nov. 19, Decatur Baptist Church
• Equip Student Leadership, second semester: January to May in 2020.
• Career Workforce Expo: Feb. 4, Calhoun Community College.
