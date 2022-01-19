The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce has postponed next week’s scheduled State of Healthcare breakfast “due to the rise in COVID cases in our area and the strain it has placed on our hospital,” according to a news release.
The annual breakfast, previously scheduled for Jan. 27, will now be planned for later this spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.