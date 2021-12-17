Being a working mom is a challenge, but Charlotte Gregory has found a balance that allows her to excel in her career, in her family and in the community, according to her colleagues.
“I think women in the workplace sometimes get a bad rap," Gregory said. "Especially if they’re moms, I think a lot of times people frown upon moms taking time away from their family. But I hope in my own family we’ve been able to find that balance. And if I can support anyone else in their career, and especially for a working mom, to support them I think is very important.”
Her success in finding that balance was recognized Thursday when she received the Athena Leadership Award at the 12th annual Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce’s Women in Business Celebration. The award is named for the Greek goddess of wisdom and champion of justice and law.
Gregory said she was humbled to be selected for the award.
“While I love doing things in the community, just being honored was quite a surprise. I was not expecting that,” she said.
The Athena award, according to the chamber, honors a woman who demonstrates excellence, creativity and initiative in her business profession, provides valuable service by contributing time and energy to improving the quality of life for others in the community, and actively assists women in realizing their full leadership potential.
Crystal Brown, president and chief executive officer of the chamber, said Gregory was an obvious choice.
“Charlotte is the epitome of a community servant. Obviously she excels in her business career, but she goes so far above and beyond. ... All those things are so very time-consuming outside of what your actual work life is, and she still manages to find time to be an outstanding mom and be involved with her children as well. Her whole life is about service. Even in her professional career, the banking business, is strictly about service,” Brown said.
Gregory is the senior vice president of Renasant Bank. Tim Lovelace, president of the bank, said she exemplifies the Athena characteristics.
“She is a very hard worker, very good at what she does," he said. "(She) does an outstanding job with clients, is a great coworker, is very considerate and serves as a mentor to some of the other female employees we have.”
John Edington, a fellow member of the Decatur Kiwanis Club, said Gregory is very community-minded.
“She is involved in many activities that benefit the community. She’s very diligent in what she does and whenever she takes on a task you just know that it’s going to be done and it’s going to be done right and at a very professional level," he said. “She has lots of energy and she is tireless in what she does.”
Edington said he was president of Kiwanis in 2020 and Gregory became president this year.
“Last year she was in charge of Pancake Day, and she set a record. She raised over $100,000," he said. "The thing that was impressive was that she handled it through the pandemic.
“They had to make a lot of logistical changes and it was never a 'woe is me,' it was a very positive, proactive attitude and the event came off without a hitch. It was a record volume of revenue for the Kiwanis Club. That’s just typical of the stuff that Charlotte does.”
Brown said she can't think of a time when Gregory was called upon by the chamber to take on a project when she failed to get it done.
“Throughout the community, so many people lean on her and her wisdom as well,” Brown said.
Gregory and her husband, Richard, moved to Decatur almost 30 years ago and she said they were welcomed with open arms.
“And I think that’s what makes Decatur so great," she said. "You can get as involved as you want to be … and anything we can do to bring our community forward, to make people want to come to Decatur to make it their home, I just think that’s in everyone’s best interest.”
Gregory has three daughters, Emily, Caroline, and Meg. According to Lovelace, “She has always been involved in their school functions and has always taken a leadership role in the PTA, in the schools.”
Stevi Price, executive director of Decatur City Schools Foundation, said Gregory served on the foundation’s board for seven years until her term ended in October 2020. “She’s a great volunteer, always willing to help and has raised three phenomenal young women.”
Volunteering with her daughters is important, Gregory said. “If they see you doing good in the community, hopefully when they grow up, they’ll do the same.”
Gregory said she has a very supportive family. She said her husband is active in the community as well. “We both try to support each other so we can give back in the community.”
