The pursuit of a vehicle that crashed in Trinity ended with trafficking arrests, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Early Wednesday morning, the office’s Drug Enforcement Unit attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle near Danville Road and the Beltline in Decatur, and the vehicle tried to elude law enforcement until wrecking on County Road 358 in Trinity, said Mike Swafford, spokesman for the office. At the scene, agents found 2.4 ounces of methamphetamine and 2.5 ounces of marijuana, according to Swafford.
One occupant, identified as Hayden Sky Lynn Harville, 20, of Moulton, fled on foot and wasn’t found, he said. He said agents arrested Mackenzie Michelle Letson, 21, of Trinity, and Austin Joe Blankenship, 21, of Moulton, and they were each charged with trafficking-methamphetamine and possession of marijuana, with bail for each set at $12,500. They were booked into Morgan County Jail.
Swafford said agents have obtained warrants for Harville on charges of trafficking-methamphetamine, possession of marijuana and attempt to elude and two warrants for reckless endangerment.
Anyone with information on Harville's whereabouts is asked to contact agents at 256.350.4613 or at http://bit.ly/SheriffTipLink.
