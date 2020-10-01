The return to school and related activities has eased the mental health issues facing children during the COVID-19 pandemic, but experts say children remain at risk.
Susan Claborn, executive director of the Mental Health Association in Morgan County, said mental health problems stemming from children missing their friends or needing a healthy outlet for their emotions, like sports, have improved, but fear and anxiety are still issues for some children.
She said parents and school employees can watch children’s sleep patterns and social habits to determine if there is an underlying mental health problem. She said withdrawing from friends is especially a concern for virtual students.
“It can be very easy for those that are introverted to withdraw from their friend base as well, and that’s really something we need to watch out for,” she said.
Claborn said it’s hard to tell whether or not the overall amount of stress, anxiety and mental illness has decreased among students this fall, but that the Mental Health Alliance is not hearing from as many new families as it was when the pandemic first started.
“Going back to school and their extracurricular activities has definitely been a positive, and it’s both; it’s being able to go back (to school), travel sports are starting back, football and cheerleading and band, and all of those kinds of things, too,” Claborn said.
Although the return to school has helped many students cope with stress and mental health problems, Claborn said people should continue to check on the mental wellness of those around them and create an environment in which children can share their emotions.
“That goes not just for students, that goes for all of us; not being able to see the same people, whether it’s our coworkers or whether it’s our friends or whether it’s our students, we have to check in more often,” Claborn said.
Hartselle City Schools is in a school-based mental health collaborative with the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama. According to the district’s federal programs coordinator Susan Hayes, school counselors assess students and can refer them to the Mental Health Center for counseling and additional resources.
Emily Tester, a mental health counselor at the Mental Health Center, works with 85 students from Hartselle City Schools, which is six fewer students than she was seeing in July. Hayes said 13 students have been referred to Tester since the beginning of the school year.
Over the summer, the district added a new counseling position due to an increase in mental health needs from the pandemic, which Hayes said has helped keep “more eyes” on students who need mental health services. School counselor Dana Gladden was transferred to the position, where she works as a facilitator between schools and the Mental Health Center, specifically for at-risk students.
“When I’m saying (at-risk), I’m talking about any students who we already know have come forward or in some way been identified as being in need of some mental health services, and that’s tons of people," Hayes said. "When people hear that, they picture this tiny handful of people just at the very edge of a horrible crisis — and sometimes it’s a horrible crisis, but sometimes it’s not …. They just need some support.”
Hayes said the return of traditional school has made it easier for teachers to monitor students for mental health concerns, as well as for virtual students to access non-academic resources provided by the school, like free and reduced-price meals for qualifying students.
Most importantly, Hayes said, teachers have had a chance to build relationships with their students this year. If school is moved to a virtual format due to COVID-19, those preexisting relationships will make the transition easier.
“We feel so much better, because we feel like we have had that time now to build a relationship with those students. And that was one of our concerns about starting off with all-virtual was that last spring, teachers and kids already had a relationship. If we had just started off virtual this year, that would have been a missing piece,” Hayes said.
Hayes said hiring a new counselor and strengthening mental health outreach has been helpful, but there still are students and families who are struggling.
“We’re just trying to put all of these (resources) together to take care of our kids and take care of our families, and take care of our staff. This is just a hard time; it’s a hard time to be anybody,” Hayes said.
Claborn said the Mental Health Association created a new program for parents whose children have mood disorders or other mental illness. The parent support group will meet for the first time Oct. 7 at 9 a.m., at 1944 Central Parkway S.W. in Decatur. Claborn said parents do not need to sign up and can simply attend the meeting.
Families seeking mental health resources can visit the Mental Health Center of North Central Alabama website at www.mhcnca.org, or the Mental Health Association in Morgan County website at www.mhainmc.net.
