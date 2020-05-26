The city of Decatur reopened all city facilities except recreation centers today, almost 2½ months after the coronavirus pandemic force them to close, Mayor Tab Bowling announced.
Bowling said in a city-county press conference that City Hall is open for business, and people no longer have to make an appointment to visit a department.
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said the county’s five parks, including their playgrounds, are also reopening today. The Morgan Courthouse is open, but people will not be allowed to stand in the halls.
