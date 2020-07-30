TRINITY — Trinity will not hold a municipal election Aug. 25 because the mayor and council incumbents face no competition in their bids for reelection.
“We are fortunate to not have an election,” said Town Clerk Barbara Jones.
The incumbents headed for four more years are Mayor Vaughn Goodwin and council members Place 1 Jared Terry, Place 2 Gordon Burden, Place 3 Brandi Logston, Place 4 Beth Burden and Place 5 Elizabeth “Lainie” Alexander.
