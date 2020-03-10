The Morgan County Commission reappointed Decatur Police Chief Nate Allen and Tony Weikert, former president of the Morgan County Rescue Squad, to the county 911 board at its regular meeting Tuesday.
Also appointed to the seven-member Morgan County Emergency Management Commission District 911 Board was Decatur Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Nathan Springer.
Springer replaces Tony Grande on the board. Grande, the former fire chief, left the city to take a position in Tennessee in December.
The three appointments expire April 11, 2023, according to the resolution.
The commission also reappointed Dr. S. Kinney Copeland of Decatur to a three-year term on the Morgan County Health Care Authority Board, expiring Jan. 1, 2023.
