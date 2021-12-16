The Morgan County Rescue Squad plans to replace its deteriorating headquarters and build a new facility on a 3.82-acre property in Flint that the County Commission agreed to purchase for $40,000 this week.
Rescue Squad Chief Danny Kelso said the volunteer organization plans to raise money to pay for the cost of the building.
“We’ll start doing fundraisers throughout the year to set aside money to allocate toward a new station,” Kelso said. “We’ve been putting back appropriations every year if we have any extra money in the yearly budget, so we already have a little money in there.”
The new headquarters will be near the corner of Mill Road and Old Highway 31, adjacent to the Decatur Fire and Rescue training center and Gale Montgomery Park. The current headquarters is just south of the new location.
Kelso said a new headquarters is needed because the current headquarters is almost 60 years old and is falling into disarray.
“The station that we are currently at is in a flood zone and it’s not up to date,” Kelso said. “(The station) right now is too small. We’ve just tried to make good with what we have had over the years.”
The current headquarters was built in the 1960s when the rescue squad only serviced the the Flint Creek area. Since then, they have undertaken services for all of Morgan County.
“In the (1980s), the Morgan County Rescue Squad was established because more of the (water) rescues were happening beyond the Flint Creek area,” Kelso said.
A construction timeline hasn't been set, and Kelso said planning will begin in early 2022.
“Our next phase is we’re going to get with a company and put that out for bid of coming up with a design,” Kelso said.
Kelso said it would be ideal to have a six-garage, drive-thru station with a meeting room and several offices, a storage area, bathrooms, and a kitchen.
The rescue squad hasn't decided what to do with the 1-acre location of its existing headquarters, adjacent to Flint City Park.
“We could do a couple of things,” Kelso said. “It’s close to the city park so the city may have interest in that property. If not, we may sell it or let someone put up an auto-body shop since it’s already a garage-style type building.”
Chairman Ray Long said he is always happy to assist nonprofit organizations like the rescue squad.
“We appropriate money to them every year,” Long said. “They’ve only got 1 acre now so we’re buying them right at 4 (acres).”
State Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, secured an additional $25,000 to use for developing infrastructure for the new headquarters.
“They’ve been talking about it for years of wanting to get a new location,” Orr said. “They approached me about six months ago and said they’ve identified a piece of property that they wanted.”
Orr said the amount comes from the state and Tennessee Valley Authority in-lieu-of-tax payments.
“I try to help them any way I can because they’re all volunteers working for the betterment of the community,” Orr said.
