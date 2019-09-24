The Morgan County Commission will not comply with a local law requiring it to distribute online sales tax money to schools and volunteer fire departments, county officials said today.
“We’ve been told that the local bill is unconstitutional and we’re going to follow this legal advice,” Commission Chairman Ray Long said.
At a commission meeting this morning, commissioners declined to pass a resolution that would authorize the money to be distributed as outlined in the local law Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, sponsored in the last legislative session.
The Morgan County Commission will keep thousands of dollars in online sales tax money in a bank account awaiting an expected legal challenge, county officials said.
Long called twice for a motion to pass the resolution, which was one of 37 new business items on the agenda, but the item died for lack of a motion.
After the meeting, commissioners Jeff Clark, Randy Vest, Don Stisher and Greg Abercrombie said they did not make a motion to pass the resolution because attorney Bill Justice of the Ellis, Wallace, Owens & Justice law firm in Columbiana said the law violates the state Constitution.
Even more money will be wasted in legal fees.
