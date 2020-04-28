The Morgan County Commissioner of License office will begin immediately scheduling appointments for residents needing to conduct certain business at the courthouse Monday.
License Commissioner Sharon Maxwell said the license annexes in Hartselle and Lacey’s Spring will not reopen Monday. She said it may be at least two weeks before those annexes open.
Maxwell said 20-minute appointment times will be set for title transfers, out-of-state vehicle registration, mandatory liability insurance suspensions/revocations/surrenders, boat registrations, mobile home registrations, disabled hunting and fishing license, late tag renewals for March, moving in from out-of-county tag renewals and replacement tag/decal for lost or stolen tag/decal. She said there will be at least nine clerks handling the chores.
She said 15-minute appointments will be set for driver’s license renewal, replacements and name changes.
People should call 256-351-4770, option 2, to schedule an appointment.
She said people arriving about an hour early for their appointment will have to wait outside of the courthouse. “And no walk-ins will be accepted. There will be no seats in the hallway,” she said. “We’ll still be practicing 6-foot social distancing.”
The office will close from noon to 12:30 p.m. daily, she said.
