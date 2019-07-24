A strong economy and construction jobs related to the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing USA plant in Limestone County are making it difficult for Morgan County to find enough skilled and experienced workers for its road crews, commissioners said Tuesday.
At its regular meeting, the County Commission approved District 2 eliminating an equipment operator 3 position and creating and filling two equipment operator 2 positions. Operator 3 starting pay is $16.70 per hour and operator 2 starts at $15.42 per hour, according to county records.
District 2 Commissioner Randy Vest and District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher said a low unemployment rate — 3% last month — makes it tough to fill operator 3 positions.
They said heavy equipment operator 3 workers drive bulldozers, graders and dump trucks, have expertise in construction, and have the skills to create ditches to grade and maintain gravel roads.
“They have to be able to see grade, the slope of the road and maintain ditches without cutting utility wires,” Stisher said. “Operator 3 needs to be good enough with that machine to dig a true good ditch and respect the shoulder. They’re dealing with trees that have to be taken down. They have to have the ability, knowledge and experience to remove the debris and dangerous trees without harming themselves and others."
He said many equipment operators have retired.
"Now what’s taking place at construction sites is computerized laser levels on equipment that reads grade coming down from a satellite,” Stisher said.
Vest said he hasn’t lost workers to private contractors at Mazda Toyota but fewer are applying for county jobs because of the $1.6 billion plant attracting experienced operators at higher pay than the county offers.
“We actually have some operators here that might go over there to work Friday through Sunday for a contractor for the extra money,” he said. “We’ve got people working here because they want full-time benefits and a full-time schedule. There’s some uncertainty over there with what’s ahead in any construction job.”
Vest said two of the past three workers he’s hired joined the county because of health insurance and vacation time.
“They are getting up in age and saw they didn’t have benefits,” he said. “Then maybe they had to go to the doctor and it cost them a pretty good bit, and they’re having to make payments (on medical bills) and decided they need to look for something else with benefits.”
Commission Chairman Ray Long said a tight job market and the allure of higher-paying Mazda Toyota contractors have left younger heavy equipment operators uninterested in Morgan County jobs.
“The younger generation is driven more by dollars and not so much by benefits,” he said. “A lot don’t even look at insurance, but they should. They’re looking at that paycheck. The younger generation is not weighing that out. Contractors can’t offer long-term stability like we have.”
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Authorized Probate Judge Greg Cain to advertise for bids for ballot marking devices to replace 13-year-old Automark BMD terminals. In a letter to the commission, Cain said technology upgrades won’t support the Automark platform. The money will come out of the election budget.
• Gave Long authority to enter into a short-term contract extension with Quality Correctional Health Care for a period of 30 days ending Sept. 12. QCHC handles Morgan County Jail inmate health care.
• Authorized Sheriff Ron Puckett to hire eight seasonal workers as school resource officers at an hourly rate of $19.50. Puckett said his department still needs to hire two more. All officers will be APOST-certified.
“With some being retired officers, they will bring all of their years of experience to the schools and at this pay, it will place them at $30,500 for the school year,” Puckett said. He said retirees can make under $31,000 without losing any benefits. He said his goal is to hire 14 SROs, one for each campus in the county school system.
• Approved a $34,037 invoice with Genesis Construction Inc. of Hartselle for the construction of a 30-by-40-foot metal all-purpose building near the District 2 shop for Sheriff's Office operations. The Sheriff’s Office will complete the interior, Long said.
