Workers set massive concrete-and-steel girders weighing 23 tons apiece into place Wednesday as they continued construction of a southbound bridge on U.S. 31 between Hartselle and Falkville.
“Everything went smoothly and much more quickly than anticipated,” said Seth Burkett, spokesman for the Alabama Department of Transportation. “They will be setting girders the rest of the week, but it should have no additional impacts on traffic.”
Traffic was stopped several times Wednesday as the girders — beams that will support the bridge deck — were put in place by a crane. About 8,000 vehicles per day travel over the bridge, according to ALDOT's most recent traffic data.
Miller & Miller is the contractor for the $3.07 million project to replace the structure at Cedar Creek that was built in 1931. The northbound roadway will carry one lane of traffic in each direction until construction is complete.
Burkett said the next major step will be building the bridge deck.
“In addition to the remaining bridge construction, some grade work remains,” he said. “It looks like they are on track to complete the project about midsummer.”
The old bridge was 24 feet wide and 149 feet long, according to Burkett.
“The new bridge will be 200 feet long, 42 feet 5 inches wide and about 8 feet higher than the old bridge,” he said.
“That’s a big benefit,” said Falkville Mayor Ken Winkles. “The southbound bridge flooded quite a bit.” Winkles said a wider structure will also make travel safer.
Burkett said the bridge will consist of three spans, each with six girders. Each girder weighs 46,179 pounds, he said.
“It’s a much-needed project,” said Morgan County Commissioner Don Stisher, who checked the progress of the work on Wednesday. His district includes southern Morgan County from the southern city limits of Hartselle to the Cullman County line. “It affects residents of several communities, even Cullman.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.