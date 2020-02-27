The Morgan County Sheriff's Office says a convicted killer who escaped from a work release center in Talledega County is back in custody after being recaptured in Morgan County.
Daniel Miner, 43, escaped from the Childersburg Work Release Center Saturday night, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
He was recaptured Thursday evening after a standoff at a residence on Pitts Road in the Falkville/Eva area, the Sheriff's Office said.
At about 2:30 p.m., Morgan County deputies assisted U.S. Marshals at the residence. The agencies attempted to make contact with Miner as another occupant exited the home and surrendered, the Sheriff's Office said.
Miner then indicated that he was alone and would not come out, the Sheriff's Office said. He also indicated he had an explosive device.
After communication failed, the agencies used tear gas, which led Miner to surrender, the Sheriff's Office said.
Miner was taken into custody, decontaminated and transported the Morgan County Jail. He will be turned over to the Department of Corrections, the Sheriff's Office said.
Miner is serving a life sentence for a 1994 murder in Marshall County.
