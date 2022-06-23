A 32-year-old man found dead in Falkville on Thursday is suspected in the slayings of two people the previous day in Ohio, Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said.
Dante Rashad Hawes, of Dayton, Ohio, died from a “self-inflicted gunshot wound,” according to Chunn, who was called to the scene at 1:51 p.m. Thursday.
“He’d been dead for a while,” Chunn said. Hawes was found in a car on Buster Road, near the Interstate 65 exit at Falkville.
Hawes was suspected of killing his girlfriend and a young girl in Dayton on Wednesday, Chunn said. Further details weren’t immediately available.
