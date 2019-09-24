A pedestrian struck by a vehicle Monday night on Old Moulton Road was pronounced dead at the scene by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn.
Chunn identified the pedestrian as Isaac Robaina, 48.
The incident occurred in the 4200 block of Old Moulton Road outside the Decatur city limits, according to Chunn.
“He was probably within 200 yards of his home,” Chunn said.
The call came in at about 8 p.m. Monday, he said. State troopers are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.