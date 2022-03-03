Cotaco School AgriScience teacher Erin Fields believes in keeping her students active. So they trimmed trees on the school's campus last week and planted tomatoes, squash and zucchini.
“There’s always engagement at the shop,” said Cotaco Assistant Principal Brandon Tew, who used to teach AgriScience at Cotaco. “Students take (AgriScience) for the hands-on experience where they learn leadership skills, and (Fields) does a great job teaching that to them.”
Fields' ability to engage with her seventh grade students and work as a team player earned her recognition Tuesday as the Morgan County Secondary Teacher of the Year. Cotaco instructional coach DeeDee Hendrix was honored as Elementary Teacher of the Year, and Lacey’s Spring receptionist Jill Tillman was selected as the Support Person of the Year.
Cotaco Principal Kim Crow said Fields is always willing to help students and faculty.
“Erin is the most reliable, hard-working, dependable and loving person,” Crow said. “She will do anything you ask her to do. She is always volunteering to help and is always on time. She’s just an amazing person.”
Fields, 25, always has various projects for her students.
“Last year, we made garden beds and the students did their woodworking project,” Fields said.
Tew smiled when asked about Fields' interaction with her students and said he sees the same passion in Fields that he had as an AgriScience teacher and as the FFA adviser at Cotaco.
“One thing that I think (Fields) brings out even more than I did is her (leadership) in FFA,” Tew said. “She’s helped the team bring home some awards so our students are winning. She gets kids involved in (agriculture) and definitely meets the district’s expectations.”
Tew and Crow said Fields is attentive to every one of her students’ needs in and out of the classroom and always puts safety first.
“Whenever you go in there, (Fields) is meticulous about safety,” Crow said. “The students always have all their safety equipment on and they’re doing what they’re supposed to do.”
Fields is married to Tyler and grew up in Danville. She attended Wallace State Community College before receiving her teaching degree from Auburn University. She first fell in love with agriculture when she became involved in FFA as a Danville High student
“My AgriScience teacher at Danville really pushed me and inspired me to be good in all things,” Fields said. “He just really opened me up to the world of (agriculture) and that it’s not just about farming. Everything involves agriculture.”
Fields said the reason for her hands-on approach to teaching is so that her students can learn responsibility and leadership skills.
“I try to do a lot of things that are hands-on so the (students) will have more based learning experiences,” Fields said.
“We’re very thankful to have (Fields) at our school,” Tew said. “She is a team player.”
