Cotaco School in Morgan County will move to virtual instruction starting Monday as the result of a shortage of staff members who are ill or quarantined, according to Principal Kim Crow.
Teachers and staff will be on campus during normal school hours if any supplies or assignments need to be collected. Curbside meals will also be provided.
Cotaco students will return to in-person learning starting on Sept. 3.
