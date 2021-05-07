PRICEVILLE — Morgan County is looking at possibly adding two youth athletic fields at North Park on a parcel of land there that the city of Priceville decided not to use.
On April 12, Priceville returned 8.4 acres in the southwest corner of the park to the county because the city decided to locate its new recreation center next to City Hall on Marco Drive.
On Dec. 12, 2016, the county deeded Priceville the property at North Park for the sole purpose of building a recreation center there. If Priceville did not build there, the agreement called for Morgan to reacquire the land within five years. No money was exchanged in the transactions. County and city officials estimated the 8.4 acres at the corner of Upper River Road and Bethel Road are worth between $80,000 and $120,000.
Morgan County Parks and Recreation Director Sean Dailey said the return of the land opens the door for more amenities at the popular park.
“The demand for the park and events has grown in conjunction with the growth of Priceville,” Dailey said. “If we added two more 200-foot youth fields, that will also enhance our chances of getting larger travel ball tournaments once the rec league ball has completed (its season).”
He said tennis courts, an outdoor basketball court and even a splash pad are other possibilities for the reacquired tract. Residential subdivisions adjacent to the park are proposed, he said.
“North Park gives the kids in the community a safe green space to go to and if we can attract larger tournaments that will bring a greater economic impact on the local restaurants, hotels and stores,” Dailey said.
Sam Heflin, Priceville mayor, said the city owned property just north of City Hall for the recreation center and wanted to attract more people to the center of town. He said work already has begun on the $5.6 million recreation complex, and it could be open as early as next April. He said the site on Marco Drive will encompass about 4 acres.
"We thought the recreation center would be better suited for downtown,” he said. “We certainly appreciate the County Commission for its generosity and working with us and offering the property about five years ago.”
District 1 County Commissioner Jeff Clark made the motion last week for the commission to take back control of the property through the reverter agreement. He said the land is part of the gravel parking lot and the grassy area south of the Daikin Park at North Park.
“We’ll utilize the property,” Clark said. “We have options.”
County Commission Chairman Ray Long said it could be two years before additional ballfields would be constructed. The cost of the work will come out of the county’s general fund, he said. The commission will consult with County Engineer Greg Bodley and Dailey before deciding on anything.
“We will only put something recreation-oriented out there,” Long said. “That’s a growing community and the park gets plenty of use. We’ll have to come up with more parking, too.”
Priceville’s proposed recreation center shrank in size before a final plan was OK’d.
When the Town Council issued $9 million in bonds to pay for it more than three years ago, the center was scheduled to be 66,000 square feet. Later, those plans dropped to 52,000 square feet. Today, a 26,000-square-foot venue is underway.
The center will feature a gymnasium with one basketball court, indoor walking track and meeting rooms.
