The Morgan County Commission this week bolstered retirement plans for new hires and voted to keep employee health insurance premiums flat, but COVID-19 and other issues could require an increase in premiums next year.
The commissioners voted 4-0 to have health insurance rates remain at $167 a month for family health and dental and $64 for single coverage. They said the rate hasn’t increased in 11 years.
“A few years ago, our employees were given the opportunity to begin using MDLive (the online medical assistant website) at no cost, and we’ve been able to educate them on the importance of keeping our (self-insurance) costs down,” said Commission Chairman Ray Long. “Previously, some of the employees would run down to the (emergency room) for anything.”
He said the deposit rate the county pays Blue Cross/Blue Shield as the health-insurance provider hasn’t changed because the county is self-insured.
However, last month the commissioners voted to pay $91,000 more for a stop-loss policy that protects the self-insurance program in case more catastrophic medical procedures are needed by covered employees and their families.
Long said 191 employees have family coverage and another 137 have single coverage through the county insurance program. The county’s general fund via its self-insurance program pays the difference of about $1,030 per month for family coverage and about $430 for single coverage. Family coverage for retirees remains at $300 a month and $200 for single coverage.
“Our employee insurance benefit is probably the lowest in the area among county and city entities,” said District 4 Commissioner Greg Abercrombie. “Our employees are on board with keeping our costs down. There have been some bumps in the road but overall we have made it through it.”
District 3 Commissioner Don Stisher said the rates haven’t increased since John Glasscock was commission chairman more than 10 years ago.
Long and the commissioners said the adverse effects of COVID-19 on budgets and costs remain unclear and rates could increase next year. "We don't know what those costs are going to be," he said.
Stisher also said offering Tier I retirement options to all employees will help recruit and retain quality staff members.
“Tier I allows us to attract long-term employees,” he said.
Stisher made the motion and District 1 Commissioner Jeff Clark seconded it authorizing the commission to provide Tier I retirement benefits to non-law enforcement Tier II plan members with a contribution rate of 7.5% of their gross income and 8.5% for law enforcement plan members effective Oct. 1. Stisher said the Tier II member rate going to Tier I will increase from 5% of an employee’s gross income.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.