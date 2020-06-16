The number of COVID-19 cases in Morgan County has risen by almost 250 in the last week, a trend a public health official said is "discouraging."
In the last 14 days, according to Alabama Department of Public Health data, Morgan County cases have more than doubled to 638, and in the last week the county has averaged about 35 new cases per day. The county has two confirmed deaths from the disease.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said people should consider emailing or calling instead of making in-person visits to City Hall and similar facilities, and if they must make an in-person visit, Bowling asked residents to wear masks.
Morgan County Commission Chairman Ray Long said courthouse lines for vehicle tags and driver’s licenses remain long, but residents can access many of these services online, and can call the courthouse for help navigating the process online.
Bowling and Long were joined by the public health administrator for the Alabama Department of Public Health's Northern District, Judy Smith, in a news conference Monday afternoon to address the escalating number of COVID-19 cases in the county.
Long and Smith stressed the importance of residents taking personal responsibility to protect not only themselves and their families, but others as well. Long said there isn’t enough manpower to enforce social distancing rules in places like public parks that are increasingly busy as people head outside to enjoy the weather.
“We don’t have the personnel to stand there and make sure that everyone stands 6 feet apart, so that’s where we have to take some personal responsibility,” Long said.
Smith said public officials have done well to take steps to protect the community.
“Now it’s time for the people to step up. The officials stepped up from the get-go. We’re in this together. What becomes of this county and where we go from here is going to be dependent on everybody, not just these officials sitting at this table.”
Smith said she doesn’t think a second shutdown is the solution.
“One of the things that did happen in the shutdown is that the livelihood of so many people was devastated. I don’t think any of us can go back there,” Smith said.
Instead, she said people should focus on social distancing and minimizing their exposure to others. If others are in public and not wearing a mask, “stay away from them,” Smith said. She added that we have the tools needed to prevent the virus from spreading: “We just have to use them. This is not going to end tomorrow. This may be a new lifestyle that we have. We have a new, very deadly virus.”
Smith said public health officials are often accused of using scare tactics in communicating with the public. She said that if scare tactics save lives, public health officials will use them. “This is a scary time,” she said.
Smith said that though the disease was initially downplayed by many, today COVID-19 has killed almost twice as many Americans as the flu does annually.
“In Alabama we approach roughly 1,000 deaths every year from flu and pneumonia, and right now, we’re sitting at, in three months' time, almost 800 deaths and we don’t have a vaccine,” Smith said. She said the situation could worsen once flu season starts this fall.
Smith said there are numerous testing locations in Decatur, including a new testing location which will open at Epic Church today through Thursday. Free tests will be available in the parking lot at the church, 607 14th St. S.E., from 8:30 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
“The Health Department continues to offer free testing at least two to three days a week,” Smith said.
Despite the rise in overall cases of COVID-19, the death rate in Morgan County is nearly ten times lower than the statewide death rate. According to the Alabama Department of Public Health’s data and surveillance dashboard, the statewide death rate for COVID-19 is about 3%, compared to 0.31% in Morgan County. The death rate is the percentage of confirmed cases of COVID-19 that result in death.
Smith said nursing homes and jails have done well to control the spread of the virus, which may contribute to the low overall death rate.
Smith said the low death rate could also be partially attributable to the age of those who have contracted the virus in Morgan County. She said that in places like Mobile, where there is a higher concentration of seniors, the death rate is likely to be higher.
Public officials recommend taking social distancing and sanitizing precautions seriously, and wearing masks when in public. Dr. Pam Hudson, the CEO of Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville, said experts concur that masks do stop transmission of the virus.
“Evidence is now that even the cloth masks can protect the wearer from about 80% of the virus particles. Masks reduce the number of virus particles that get past the barrier, and that means 80% can’t reach your nose and mouth, which is the way that we catch this,” Hudson said. “Having a smaller viral attack rate means that your body has a better chance of winning the battle and having a less severe illness. So wear your mask. The life you save may be your own.”
