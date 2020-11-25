Concerns over COVID-19 may defuse some of the frenzy for Black Friday shopping, but local retailers will try to spur holiday season business this year with creative approaches ranging from curbside pickup to extended time frames for sale prices.
“We’ve spread our Black Friday into the entire month,” said Carrington Kelly, owner of The Sassy Owl Boutique on Second Avenue in Decatur. “We’re having weekly specials. Last week, it was Pink Friday.”
For the first time in more than a decade, Walmart and other big box stores will not be open Thursday evening with early-bird or all-night specials. And long lines of shoppers waiting for discounts Friday morning may not materialize.
More than 500 people waited in 40-degree weather for Martin’s Family Clothing in Decatur to open on Black Friday last year. In 2018, about 300 people waited in below freezing weather.
“I’ll be surprised to see a real long line when we open this year,” said Charles Christopher, store manager at Martin’s. “Families are having smaller gatherings because of COVID. I don’t think we’ll see the groups with the sister-in-laws here this year. People aren’t traveling as much.”
Local retailers are asking customers to wear masks and practice social distancing, but most say they won't be policing the guidelines.
The Walmart corporate media relations department said the stores “will meter customers into the store to reduce congestion and promote social distancing. Customers will be directed to shop down the right-hand side of aisles to safely select items they’re interested in buying.” Walmart opens at 5 a.m. Friday.
On the recent Black Fridays, Martin’s offered its first 150 customers in the store $10 gift cards with a $500 gift card to one lucky shopper. This year, Christopher said, the first 150 will receive coupons worth 50% off one item they purchase.
Martin’s of Decatur has even hired 20 seasonal workers, the same number as last year, Christopher said. He said some franchise clothing stores are trimming their hours, and Martin’s hopes to attract customers who lose access to other retailers.
He said despite the pandemic, Martin’s business has been “very good” the first 10 months of the year and numbers indicate another strong holiday sales season is on the horizon.
“The hot item this year is the Bogg Bag,” he said describing the large purse-like item made from the rubber material used in Croc shoes.
Website alternative
Some local retailers are finding success with online sales and are encouraging clientele to visit their websites if they feel unsafe shopping in the brick-and-mortar stores.
Mastercard SpendingPulse reported this week that “75% of holiday shoppers plan to be more mindful of where they are shopping, favoring small, minority-owned, women-owned and Black-owned businesses. U.S. retail sales grew 4.1% in October, with e-commerce growing 56.1% year-over-year.”
Meanwhile, the National Retail Federation, the nation's largest retail trade group, said holiday sales could surpass expectations and exceed growth seen in recent years.
The group said shoppers are looking for opportunities to shop and celebrate during tough times.
The trade group said Monday that it predicts that sales for the November and December period will increase between 3.6% and 5.2% over 2019 to a total ranging between $755.3 billion and $766.7 billion.
According to The Associated Press, the numbers, which exclude automobile dealers, gasoline stations and restaurants, compare with a gain of 4% to $729.1 billion last year. Holiday sales have averaged gains of 3.5% during the past five years.
Curbside pickup
Locally owned women’s apparel shops in Decatur are hoping to capture some of that sales mojo.
Kelly said the Sassy Owl’s hours will be expanded from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday. “We’ll be having buy one, get one 50% off specials all day. We’ll have $5 and $10 racks."
Kelly said since the pandemic shut down walk-in businesses like hers a couple of months in the spring, the store’s online business has spiked.
“Online now represents 60% of our business,” Kelly said, with orders coming in from Hawaii, California and New York. She said the store has curbside pickup and will make Black Friday specials available online.
Marla Odom, co-owner of Threaded Boutique on Bank Street in Decatur, said she is offering curbside pickup and specials throughout the week.
“It’s different this year. I think we are all trying to figure it out as we go,” Odom said. “We’ve invested our heart in our local business. Some merchandise we have you can’t find in most places. We have local vendors supplying us. When you shop local it not only supports local stores, but it supports local vendors.”
She said her online sales numbers are about 30% of her business now, compared to 10% before the pandemic.
Lisa T. Jones, owner of Cricket by the Creek women’s apparel shop on Sixth Avenue in Decatur, said her business is off about 10% because of COVID concerns, and she’s eager for Black Friday.
“We’ll have big discounts on items from 9 to 10 Friday morning,” she said. “Some jewelry and shoes will be on sale 25% to 30% off. We’ll have a rack of items half price. Things we haven’t done in the past.”
Jones said sweaters, tops and jewelry are big sellers this holiday season. “With many people working from home virtually, they have to look good from waist up on video,” she said.
She said she is encouraged by the COVID-19 vaccine news that should spur the economy.
“Some of our customers are still a little bit hesitant because of COVID-19," she said. "We offer curbside pickup and home delivery. We want everyone to stay safe.”
Customers return
Carrie Free, owner of Holly’s Seasonal Store on Second Avenue in Decatur, said business has been hit-and-miss so far in 2020 and expects the same through the holidays.
“Some days are good, other days are slow,” she said. “Everything is all over the place this year.”
She said the downtown merchants’ association Christmas Open House Nov. 12-14 was a welcomed boost for business.
“We’re seeing some older customers return for the first time now,” she said. “They’ve probably been frightened to get out. COVID is keeping families from gathering. So people aren’t decorating as much and not giving as much. People are used to going to grandma’s house for the holidays, but there won’t be so much of that this year.”
Holly’s will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday.
In the same location as Holly’s is Pineapple’s and it will be offering discounts on home décor and is not expected to see elbow-to-elbow crowds.
“Business has been steady, but we won’t have crowds,” said owner Melinda Collier.
At Second Read Books on Second Avenue, owner Melinda Jones said her online sales have soared since the pandemic began. ABC’s "Good Morning America" featured her business in the spring. She said puzzles and new books have been in demand since COVID is keeping people home.
“I’m now selling probably 40% new books and 60% used,” she said. Second Read Books will be open 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday.
One local retailer not open on Black Friday is Tennessee Valley Pecan Co. on Bank Street.
Owner David Armistead said in recent years most of his business has moved to online sales and the pandemic has accelerated the internet sales. Last year, Armistead said, about 50% of his sales were online. That number has jumped another 20%, he said.
“When the pandemic hit, we lost probably 80% of our walk-in business because there were no tourists visiting downtown,” he said. “But our online sales have been off the wall,” he said. “Local people can buy online and come to into the store for pickup if they wish.”
