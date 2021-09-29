The Morgan County Sheriff’s administrative offices are closed to the public until at least Monday because of COVID issues, according to sheriff spokesman Mike Swafford.
He said four administrative staff members are out with COVID and another employee is waiting on test results.
“We continue to operate as normal, but due to several cases in one area, we closed the office to the public for the week because of staffing,” Sheriff Ron Puckett said in a text message. “In 2020, we made the most of our services available online and continue to operate as usual.”
Swafford said plans are to reopen the offices at 8 a.m. Monday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.