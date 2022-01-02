A Cullman man indicted on six sexual felony charges, including incest, remains in Morgan County Jail with a trial date set for May 2 in circuit court.
Joshua Lee Wilson, 30, was indicted on Sept. 2 on two counts of second-degree rape, two counts of second-degree sodomy, electronic solicitation of a child and incest. He also indicted on a misdemeanor charge of second-degree sexual abuse.
Jail records show Wilson, who also has a Hartselle address, remains locked up with bail set at $150,000. He was arrested on July 29, 2020, on the charges, court records indicate.
He is accused of raping and sodomizing a female under the age of 16 but older than 12 years of age. The grand jury also indicted Wilson on a charge of using electronic means via a computer, internet, cellphone or web service to entice or persuade the victim for the “purpose of engaging in sexual intercourse, sodomy or to engage in a sexual performance, obscene sexual performance or sexual conduct for his benefit.”
A complaint filed with Priceville police said the alleged crimes were committed between January and July 2020. Wilson has pleaded not guilty to the charges. A jury trial has been set to begin at 9 a.m. May 2, 2022.
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson said the state has a solid case against Wilson.
“All cases are subject to a settlement,” he said. “If Mr. Wilson wants a trial, we’ll accommodate him.”
Wilson’s attorney Robert Norman could not be reached for comment.
The grand jury issued indictments in other cases. They are:
• Daniel Craig Abbott, 37, Decatur; third-degree burglary.
• Kevin Lee Alexander, 56, Eva; possession of a controlled substance.
• Brandie Ann Allen, 43, Louin, Mississippi; possession of a controlled substance.
• Matthew Daniel Allen, 33, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jessica Marie Arbuckle, 33, Decatur; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card, third-degree theft.
• Alexis Jade Aycock, 23, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Stanley Aubrey Baker, 36, Falkville; second-degree theft.
• Mandy Bentley Bates, 46, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Sumer Leshay Blaxton, 28, Decatur; third-degree burglary.
• Lester Dwight Boles, 36, Lacey's Spring; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Sandra Rosetta Braswell, 43, Madison; first-degree identity theft.
• Julia Rose Brewer, 40, Hartselle; first-degree theft.
• Rebekah Brooke Bridgmon, 26, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Sommer Nichole Brown, 35, Trinity; first-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance.
• Daniel Latez Burgess, 33, Hartselle; first-degree theft, two counts of first-degree attempted theft.
• Dawn Chasity Byess, 42, Addison; third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Matthew Bane Bynum, 31, Hartselle; two counts of third-degree theft.
• Casey Ray Campbell, 30, Hazel Green; third-degree theft.
• Reginald Monroe Carver, 64, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jasmine Cierra Caudle, 28, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Daniel Michael Charles, 29, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Ashley Nicole Clemons, 32, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Gene Coffey, 31, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Lamar Quintez Coffey, 36, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Desmond Deshawn Cook, 35, Trinity, possession of a controlled substance.
• Tyquesha Lanae Crayton, 23, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Kemychia Cross, 24, Lewisburg, Tennessee; four counts possession of forged instrument.
• Ashley Nichole Dabbs, 36, Quinton; possession of a controlled substance.
• Selina Kay Davis, 47, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Charles Rebe Dean, 31, Morgan County Jail; third-degree burglary, possession of a controlled substance.
• Mary Rebecca Dick, 41, Louisville, Kentucky; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Jason Patrick Duke, 35, Cullman; second-degree theft.
• Matthew Blake Ferguson, 37, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Shane Michael Francis, 27, Decatur; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Kristina Lynn Gambrell, 34, Decatur; second-degree burglary, breaking and entering a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance.
• Amanda Leah Garner-Ricketts, 42, Decatur; second-degree promoting prison contraband, possession of a controlled substance.
• Aundra Marcell Garth Jr., 25, Decatur; first-degree burglary.
• John David Gerlach, 45, Hartselle; domestic violence by strangulation.
• Kyle Jarrett Gibbs, 25, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Larry Darnell Gill Jr., 24, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Felishon Marquette Gladney, 50, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Gregory Giovanni Glass, 31, Canton, Ohio; two counts possession of a controlled substance.
• Marcus Delano Goode Jr., 24, Hillsboro; three counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Jeffery Lynn Grandstaff, 35, Falkville; first-degree theft.
• Raymond Scott Grantland Jr., 36, Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, third-degree burglary, three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Benjamin Hunter Griffin, 26, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Archie Brandon Hale, 36, Hillsboro; possession of a controlled substance.
• Bobby Daryl Hamblen, 60, Somerville; first-degree possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance.
• April Peden Hanner, 45, Danville; first-degree hindering prosecution.
• Roxann Richards Hardiman, 37, Decatur; first-degree identity theft.
• Joseph Lynn Harris, 34, Falkville; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, certain person forbid from owning firearm, possession of a controlled substance.
• Nathan Wade Hayes, 45, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Megan Faye Hembree, 33, Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Melanie Faith Anderson, 50 Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Martin Wayne Hicks Jr., 36, Decatur; first-degree arson.
• Joshua Bryant Hill, 39, Hillsboro; breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Bryan Keith Holloway, 39, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Ruby Jane Ingram, 36, Huntsville; second-degree theft, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Leah Michelle Isbell, 25, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Jennifer Lea Jackson, 39, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Morris Eugene Jackson, 52, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Lisette Renee Johns, 52, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Vincent Steven Johnson, 31, Moulton; possession of a controlled substance.
• Samantha Lynn Kalka, 31, Warren, Michigan; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Cynthia Michelle Kennedy, 47, Decatur; three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Glenn Kimbrough, 40, Department of Corrections; first-degree escape.
• Mildred Amber Kirby, 42, Moulton; trafficking stolen identities.
• Timothy Jackson Knowlton IV, 24, Hartselle; use of false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Michael Lacy, 37, Hartselle; breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Warren Eugene Langford, 56, Madison; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Jedidiah William Lindsey, 44, Moulton; breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Susan Annette Little, 42, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Michele K. Long, 55, Albertville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jonathan Joseph Lorenza, 38, Decatur; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Jeremy O'Neal Mahathy, 40, Danville; use of false identity to obstruct justice, possession of a controlled substance.
• Johnnie Marshall Jr., 30, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Demichael Deshun Mason, 34, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Scott Allen Maxwell, 38, Morgan County Jail; possession of a controlled substance.
• Steven Ray Maxwell, 51, Lacey's Spring; first-degree theft, possession of a controlled substance.
• Emily Angela McCullough, 25, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jon Yates McDonald, 25, Hopkinsville, Kentucky; first-degree receiving stolen property, third-degree burglary.
• Matthew Michael McGowan, 41, Athens; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
• Stephen McWhorter, 37, Arab; third-degree burglary.
• Rickey Melvin, 60, Decatur; second-degree assault.
• Curtis James Mitchell Jr., 47, Town Creek; possession of a controlled substance.
• Jeffery Ray Mize, 61, Cullman; possession of a controlled substance.
• Penny Leigh Moore, 57, Decatur; second-degree theft, two counts of third-degree possession of a forged instrument.
• Stephanie Renee Moore, 39, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana, use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Ahmad Rashad Morrow, 40, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Gary Lance Murphy Jr., 43, Morgan County Jail; trafficking in controlled substance, distribution of controlled substance.
• Jamie Obrian New, 32, Decatur; four counts of second-degree assault.
• Jonathan Calvin Nolen, 30, Hartselle; second-degree receiving stolen property.
• Portia Nicole Orr, 31, Huntsville; first-degree identity theft.
• Donald Lee Orton Jr., 52, Huntsville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Nicholas Christian Owens, 23, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Donnie Ford Parker, 41, Decatur; third-degree burglary.
• Jaymy Lynn Parrick, 45, Moulton; failure to register as a sex offender.
• Timothy Scott Perry, 57, Decatur; first-degree burglary.
• John Wiley Phillips II, 44, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Kendall Lee Proctor, 51, Hillsboro; possession of a controlled substance.
• Samuel Enoch Pruett III, 66, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Jesse Allan Pugh, 42, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Miguel Francisco Ramirez, 27, Decatur; first-degree burglary.
• Tiffany Danielle Ray, 29, Decatur; use of false identity to obstruct justice.
• Charles O'Brian Ricks, 26, Courtland; failure to report required registration.
• Gabriel Cain Rosilez, 25, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Alan Devon Ross, 54, Decatur; failure to register as a sex offender, offender employed within 2,000 feet of elementary school.
• Cordaryl Fauron Sales, 35, Decatur; fraudulent use of a credit or debit card.
• Xavier Karian Sears, 23, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Zachary Scott Sheets, 37, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Douglas Jerome Sivley, 47, Eva; first-degree possession of marijuana, two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Zachary Blake Sivley, 31, Arab; first-degree theft, third-degree burglary.
• Apiffany Tremaine Smith, 34, Decatur; certain person forbid from owning firearm, three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Chad Wayne Smith, 48, Hartselle; first-degree identity theft.
• Christopher Dale Smith Jr., 35, Decatur; two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Cody Lynn Smith, 30, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Gregory Lynn Smith, 50, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Tommy James Speights, 49, Bessemer; first-degree theft.
• Mary Katherine Spencer, 30, Athens; two counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Michael Shann Springer, 57, Hartselle; trafficking in controlled substance.
• Jonathan Lee Stover, 39, Decatur; two counts of third-degree burglary, breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Tevin Okeith Stover, 28, Hartselle; second-degree receiving stolen property.
• Ronnie James Strickland, 48, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Cody Wayne Terry, 27, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• Danielle Pauline Thomas, 27, Decatur; three counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Christy Welch Reeves Tittle, 41, Morgan County Jail; two counts of drug endangered child act.
• Kenneth David Tittle, 46, Morgan County Jail; possession of a controlled substance, two counts of drug endangered child act.
• Jamarque Rahntez Torain, 42, Decatur; possession of a controlled substance.
• John Lesley Trough, 39, Decatur; first-degree theft.
• Edward Lee Turrentine Jr., 52, Hartselle; three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.
• Naaman Maurice Vinson, 36, Blountsville; two counts of possession of a forged instrument.
• Jamey Dwayne Waits, 45, Somerville; possession of a controlled substance.
• Christopher Michael Walker, 43, Decatur; two counts of breaking and entering a vehicle.
• Shani Brienna Walker, 43, Lacey's Spring; possession of a controlled substance.
• Gary Gene Watkins, 63, Decatur; failure to report required registration.
• Derrick Dewayne Watson, 55, Decatur; certain person forbid from owning firearm, four counts of possession of a controlled substance.
• Darrin Casey Westbrook Jr., 26, Hartselle; third-degree theft.
• Amanda Jo White, 36, Moulton; third-degree theft.
• Steven Wayne Whitworth, 36, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Victor Chase Wilbourn, 29, Danville; first-degree possession of marijuana.
• Hayley Grace Williams, 28, Hartselle; possession of a controlled substance.
• Storm Densezil Williams, 28, Huntsville; second-degree assault.
• William Douglas Wilson, 36, Hartselle; second-degree assault.
• Barbara Gail Wright, 60, Somerville; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance, possession of a controlled substance.
• Ted William Wright, 36, Florence; second-degree theft.
• Jessica Lynn Yarbrough, 33, Hartselle; possession with intent to distribute a controlled substance.
• Tanisha Rochelle Yarbrough, 36, Decatur; first-degree possession of marijuana.
