Cyclists begin the 2018 Red Kettle Ride in Decatur. The 2019 ride is Oct. 5. [CHRIS SHIMEK/DECATUR DAILY]

 Chris Shimek/Decatur Daily

The third annual Red Kettle Ride benefiting the Salvation Army of Decatur will be Oct. 5 and include rides of 28, 62 and 82 miles.

The rides will start at 8 a.m. from The Decatur Daily parking lot, 201 First Ave. S.E. To register, go to bikereg.com/43919.

https://www.bikereg.com/43919

