Charges against a man who police say committed an armed robbery and then lost control of his vehicle during a chase, killing his alleged accomplice, have been revised and he is now allowed to post bond.
A no-bond capital murder charge was dropped against Ismael Tariq Smith, 21, of Huntsville, and was replaced with a felony murder charge. He also was charged with first-degree robbery and is being held in the Morgan County Jail in lieu of a $290,000 bond.
The body of Michael Tremaine Forde-Clark, 18, also of Huntsville, was recovered Saturday from Flint Creek, five days after he disappeared when the suspected getaway car entered the creek as it fled law enforcement. Smith was taken into custody March 27 as he made his way out of the creek.
Morgan County District Attorney Scott Anderson on Tuesday said he made the decision to dismiss the capital murder charge against Smith.
“My initial call was to charge him with capital murder because there was a death in the course of the commission of the robbery,” Anderson said. “The facts came in and I pondered it more, and I realized that a more appropriate charge was simply felony murder and robbery. I advised Decatur PD of my thoughts and they agreed, so we modified the charges.”
Upon a conviction for capital murder, the original charge, Smith faced a punishment of either death or life in prison without the possibility of parole. First-degree robbery and murder are both Class A felonies punishable by up to life in prison.
"Our problem was the specific intent," Anderson said. "That was one thing I probably didn't consider at the time I made the call (to charge Smith with capital murder). I think we would have had major-league problems from an evidentiary standpoint to show that Mr. Smith had a specific intent to kill this other young man."
According to police, Smith and Forde-Clark robbed a victim at gunpoint on March 27 near Casa Santiago restaurant in the Walmart shopping center at 2812 Spring Ave. S.W. The meeting between the alleged robbers and the victim had been arranged on Facebook Marketplace, police said.
“The suspects took possession of the victim’s AK-47, that was brought by the victim to trade for a Playstation 5,” according to an affidavit by Decatur police Detective Jasmin Ferizovic.
Police were dispatched on the robbery call at 12:52 p.m. and when they arrived at the scene a witness provided them with the license tag of the brown Kia Soul being driven by the robbers, Ferizovic said.
Decatur police located the Kia Soul, being driven by Smith, and tried to stop the vehicle, according to the affidavit, but he headed south on U.S. 31.
“Smith attempted to elude officers at a high rate of speed, at times over 100 mph. Ultimately Smith lost control of the vehicle and crashed into Flint Creek,” Ferizovic said.
Smith swam to the bank of Flint Creek and was arrested, police said, but Forde-Clark “soon went under water and never resurfaced.”
An intensive search for Forde-Clark’s body began. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Marine Police and the Morgan County Rescue Squad Dive Team scoured Flint Creek east of the Bowles Bridge Road boat launch, near where the fleeing car submerged.
On Thursday, the submerged Kia was pulled from Flint Creek.
A citizen spotted Forde-Clark’s body Saturday and called Decatur police. The body was retrieved and sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences in Huntsville for an autopsy.
Police requested a search warrant for the Kia Soul, which Circuit Judge Stephen Brown granted March 29. The search was conducted Thursday after the vehicle was pulled from the water. According to Ferizovic, the car's contents included two Playstation controllers, an AK-47 rifle, an ammunition clip, an iPhone and one unfired 9mm bullet.
