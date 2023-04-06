A man charged with assisting in the escape of a Morgan County Jail work release trusty is a defendant in a civil forfeiture suit through which the District Attorney's Office is seeking forfeiture of 10 guns seized on his property that he allegedly used in connection with drug trafficking.
The DA's office is also seeking civil forfeiture of cash from two other defendants recently charged with drug trafficking offenses.
Gordon Dale Hughes II was arrested March 24 after the Morgan County Sheriff's Office received a tip that escapee Arvil Dewayne Charest, 47, was staying at his residence, according to the Sheriff's Office. Charest had left his worksite at Wolverine Industries more than a month earlier.
According to an affidavit by sheriff's Sgt. Joey Coburn, deputies surrounded Hughes' home and used a drone at 155 Turkey Mountain Road in Priceville in their effort to catch Charest, and then marked law enforcement vehicles pulled into the driveway. Charest first tried to flee through the back but, when he saw the waiting deputies, he tried to flee toward the front of the property, according to the affidavit.
Charest threw a bag from his pocket and then was tazed and apprehended, according to the affidavit, and the bag was later determined to contain methamphetamine.
Deputies then detained Hughes, who had prior convictions for trafficking meth, and obtained a search warrant for his residence. They recovered 13 grams of meth in a safe with two pistols, meth pipes, digital scales and several other firearms, according to Coburn's affidavit.
Hughes was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, hindering the apprehension of an escapee and for being a felon in possession of a pistol, according to court records.
Deputies seized Hughes' firearms during the raid and on Wednesday the District Attorney's Office filed a complaint in Morgan County Circuit Court seeking forfeiture of the weapons. If the court orders the civil forfeiture, ownership of the firearms would be transferred to the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit, according to the complaint.
The complaint requests forfeiture of two .22-caliber rifles, two 20-gauge shotguns, three .22-caliber handguns and three 9mm handguns.
The complaint alleges the firearms were used or intended to be used by Hughes "to facilitate the sale, receipt, or possession or concealment" of methamphetamine.
Alabama law allows for the forfeiture of property used in the commission of a crime even before conviction for that crime, although a 2021 amendment sponsored by state Sen. Arthur Orr, R-Decatur, placed limits on civil forfeiture, including that cash amounts less than $250 and vehicles with a value below $5,000 could not be subject to forfeiture.
Cash forfeitures
Also on Wednesday, the DA's office filed a civil forfeiture action against Windy Danyel McCutcheon, 42, of Flicker Road Southwest in Decatur. That complaint seeks forfeiture of $2,345 that the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit seized March 28 pursuant to a search warrant. McCutcheon was charged with trafficking in methamphetamine, and the complaint alleges the cash was either intended to be used to buy meth, or was proceeds from the sale of meth.
If forfeited, $1,735 (74%) would go to the Morgan County Drug Enforcement Unit and the remainder would go to the DA's office.
On Thursday, the DA's office filed a civil forfeiture action against Johnny Cray Stephens, 60, of Thomas Drive Southwest. A raid on his residence by Decatur police on March 28 resulted in charges of trafficking and possession of illegal drugs, according to court documents. Police seized $637 in cash, which the forfeiture complaint alleges was being used to facilitate the purchase or sale of drugs. If the forfeiture receives court approval, 74% ($471.38) will go to the Decatur Police Department and 26% ($165.62) will go to the DA's office.
