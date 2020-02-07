The Decatur Daily will accept financial contributions for Meals on Wheels in February and publish the names of donors who wish to be recognized.
Contributions will be accepted in the office, or they can be mailed to Meals on Wheels, c/o The Decatur Daily, P.O. Box 2213, Decatur AL 35609-2213.
Checks should be made out to Meals on Wheels. Specify who should be placed on the list of contributors The Daily publishes or indicate that it should be labeled as an anonymous gift. The check signer will be listed if there are no instructions.
