HANCEVILLE — Wallace State Community College has named Danville High graduates Alexis Williams and Murl Sims All-Alabama Academic Team Scholars for 2021.
All-Alabama Academic Team recipients were recognized recently through a virtual ceremony by Alabama Community College System Chancellor Jimmy Baker. This replaces the traditional luncheon banquet.
Williams, a general studies major and a first-generation student from Hartselle, maintained a 4.0 grade point at Wallace State. She plans to transfer to the University of Alabama to pursue a degree in political science and ultimately serve as a civil rights attorney.
A Danville resident, Sims is a Engineering Technology student and will complete his degree at the conclusion of the summer semester. He plans to transfer to UAH and major in structural engineering. He has a 3.7 GPA.
As All-Alabama Academic Team Scholars, Williams and Sims both receive a $1,000 transfer scholarship.
