A 35-year-old Danville man died when the vehicle he was driving ran off the road west of Hartselle on Wednesday morning, according to authorities.
Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn said Jack Daniel Grandstaff was pronounced dead at the scene at 10:45 a.m. He died of blunt-force trauma and no autopsy is planned, Chunn said.
Morgan County Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said Grandstaff apparently ran his vehicle off Vaughn Bridge Road near Old Vaughn Bridge Road in the Oak Ridge community and struck a telephone pole.
He was deceased and trapped inside the vehicle, a Volvo XC90 sports utility vehicle, when deputies arrived at the scene. Swafford said the department received a call from Morgan County 911 dispatchers at 10:10 a.m.
“Deputies attempted to perform life-saving measures but were unsuccessful,” Swafford said.
Swafford said Alabama Law Enforcement Agency will handle the investigation.
Other departments responding at the scene were ALEA, LifeGuard EMS, Oak Ridge Fire and Rescue and Punkin Center Volunteer Fire Department.
