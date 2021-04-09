A Danville High teacher is on paid administrative leave for the second time in six years after being arrested Thursday afternoon for possession of drug paraphernalia.
Dennis Noel Holmes II, 52, of Hartselle, paid $300 bail on the misdemeanor possession charge and was released Thursday from Morgan County Jail, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
In November 2015, a Morgan County grand jury cleared Holmes of wrongdoing for shooting into an occupied vehicle and he was reinstated by Morgan County Schools after more than 2½ months on paid administrative leave.
On Thursday, Holmes' vehicle was stopped just after 3 p.m. for an expired tag near Alabama 36 and Halbrooks Road, according to authorities. Sheriff's Office spokesman Mike Swafford said Holmes’ vehicle failed to yield to lights and sirens and continued at a low rate of speed before eventually stopping.
In addition to the expired tag, it was determined the tag had been switched and did not match the current vehicle, Swafford said.
A Sheriff's Office K-9, trained in narcotics detection, alerted on the vehicle and two pipes with marijuana residue and a clear baggie with a white residue that field tested positive as methamphetamine were located in the vehicle, Swafford said.
Morgan County Schools Superintendent Robert Elliott Jr. said in a statement today, “We are aware that a Morgan County Schools employee has been arrested for an alleged offense that occurred outside school hours. The employee has been placed on paid administrative leave."
The school system said there would be no further comment.
According to the Danville High website, Holmes teaches psychology and driver’s education.
Morgan County Schools said in 2015 that Holmes had been with the school district since Aug. 16, 1993, and all the time had been spent at Danville.
In August 2015, Decatur police said Holmes arrived at his home, which was then in Decatur, found his wife and a man there and allegedly shot at the man's vehicle as he was attempting to leave. Decatur police said damage to the vehicle included two bullet holes in the driver’s side door and shots through the rear window. A police affidavit said Holmes admitted to shooting at the 1987 Ford Bronco. No one was injured, and the grand jury later declined to press criminal charges.
