The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office has asked for assistance in locating a missing Danville teenager.
Spokesman Mike Swafford said Ellie Ruth Buckelew, 16, left her house between 10 p.m. Tuesday and 3 a.m. Wednesday and has not been heard from since.
She is 4-foot-7, weighs 97 pounds and has brown eyes and black hair.
People with information of her possible whereabouts are asked to call the office at 256-560-6192.
