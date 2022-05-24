A Danville woman died in a two-vehicle wreck Monday, according to state troopers.
Carolyn McDonald Dulaney, 67, was killed when the 2008 Kia Sorento she was driving was struck and overturned by a 2017 Kia Soul, driven by Kenneth Edward Thompson, 23, also of Danville. The collision occurred at about 4:45 p.m. on Brown Road near Iron Man Road, about 5 miles north of Danville, troopers said.
Dulaney, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers said. Thompson was not injured.
The wreck remains under investigation.
