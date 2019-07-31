Jeremy Shaddix was writing an email when the telephone call came from Danville-Neel Elementary Principal Tara Murphy Morrow.
After more than six years as a bus driver for Morgan County Schools, he had earned his teaching degree and was looking for a job. Morrow, who usually doesn’t recruit teachers, had heard about Shaddix’s passion and wanted to interview him for a vacancy.
Shaddix, a Fairview High graduate, said he will start living his dream Aug. 8 when his journey as a first-year elementary teacher starts.
He was one of more than 40 educators Superintendent Bill Hopkins Jr. welcomed to the Morgan County Schools system Tuesday morning during the district’s annual new teacher breakfast at First Baptist Church in Decatur.
Unlike almost 30 years ago when he started in education, Morgan County Schools human resource director Cliff Booth said, new teachers face challenges they may not be equipped to handle and this is why the school system has a two-day new teacher academy.
“When I got my first job, they told me to go in, get my keys and start teaching,” he said. “I was on my own, but it’s not that way today.”
Hopkins said it was pretty much the same when he got his first job two days before school started, teaching at Ryan Junior High and West Morgan High.
“We didn’t have a big focus on data, but that’s the biggest challenge new teachers will face,” he said, adding that teachers of today will see students from all walks of life and from different economic situations.
“Regardless, they have to develop some kind of relationship with every student and help them grow academically,” the superintendent added. “There is a big emphasis on testing and test scores so we have to prepare students for the standards.”
Shaddix believes he is ahead of the game because of the connections he made with students while driving a school bus in the Eva School area. He said he saw hundreds of young students that needed positive role models, and they are why he decided on elementary over secondary education.
“This is my dream,” he said about teaching.
Morrow said Shaddix is one of 14 new teachers at Danville-Neel and has already been an asset this summer because he has helped the other teachers organize and move things into their rooms.
"He has a lot of passion for teaching," she said, adding the school had so many vacancies because of retirements and people transferring to administrative-level positions.
Marian Ward, who recently graduated from Athens State University, is also getting to live her dream at West Morgan Middle where she will be a first-year English teacher.
She’s spent much of the summer researching academic material she’ll need and talking with her mother-in-law, who is a veteran teacher in the Winston County school system.
“She’s encouraged me to be prepared for change because no two students are alike,” Ward said.
Several studies, including one by the National Education Association, found that first-year teachers are generally equipped to write lesson plans and have content knowledge, but warn that having unrealistic expectations about teaching can yield negative experiences for new educators.
Tommy Davis, who is vice chairman of talent development and recruitment for the Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce, warned teachers that there will be bad days.
Davis, who is also secondary curriculum supervisor for Decatur City Schools, was the guest speaker at the chamber-sponsored new teacher breakfast. He’s been in education 30 years.
He said some of the challenges with education will “break your heart,” but teaching is one of the most rewarding jobs. Davis told teachers there will be “good and bad days but to stay with it” because what they are doing will change lives.
He encouraged teachers to network with other teachers, “be part of the conversation,” and reflect on the bad days because lessons can be learned from them, too.
“You will be some student’s hope for a better life,” Davis said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.