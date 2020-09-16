The hum of power washers, whir of weed trimmers and churn of lawn mowers served as the soundtrack to the annual United Way Day of Caring as teams of volunteers tackled projects across Morgan County on Tuesday.
“This is the one day of the year we try to get all our volunteers to come together and give their time and talents to help the nonprofit community,” said Kathleen Ross, president of the United Way of Morgan County. “It is a good opportunity for our folks to give back and now, more than ever, do we need them.”
The Day of Caring kicks off the United Way of Morgan County’s annual fundraising campaign, which carries extra importance this year.
“A lot of our partner agencies have not been able to do fundraising events. Any number of nonprofits in Morgan County are at risk of closing their doors, and that would be tragic. We are trying to give them all the support we can,” Ross said.
Organizers estimated 60 volunteers participated in physical projects during the Day of Caring. They pressure washed the sidewalk and trimmed shrubs at Hospice of the Valley and painted and installed a sink at the Community Free Clinic of Morgan County.
At five homes belonging to Hospice clients, volunteers from Decatur Utilities’ Community Crew and Daikin America Inc. mowed, raked and trimmed hedges. They wore shirts printed with the words “This is my community. This is my cause.”
“We participate every year because this is our community. We work here and live here and want to take care of one another. This is an opportunity for us to lend folks a helping hand,” said Joe Holmes with Decatur Utilities.
As with Decatur Utilities, the Day of Caring represents a staple event for Daikin America.
“We really do get a rewarding feeling doing something for others,” said Daikin's Forrest Keith. “Years ago, the Volunteer Center set us up to do yard work for Hospice patients, and that’s all we’ve wanted to do ever since.”
This marked the first year Wendy McCulloch, a Daikin employee for 23 years, participated in the Day of Caring.
“I volunteer with my church and love it, but I’ve never volunteered with Day of Caring until this year. It was my time,” McCulloch said.
Ivi Shaw, who started working at Daikin two months ago, also felt an urge to participate in the outreach project.
“I have done outreach mission work along the East Coast. If I can do it everywhere else, I should do it here in my hometown,” Shaw said. “This is God’s land, and we need to make sure that his children are taken care of.”
Instead of in-person projects, many groups, due to the coronavirus, opted to hold drives to benefit local nonprofits. They collected masks, crayons and notebooks for the Morgan County Child Advocacy Center; laundry detergent, diapers, backpacks and hygiene items for Crisis Services of North Alabama’s Hope Place; and craft supplies for Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama. The volunteers represented churches, industries, community development organizations and a high school sorority.
“Anyone can give food or set up a drive, whether at their church or their work. Even though Day of Caring is one day, a drive can take place any time and the needs are there all the time,” said Brooke Rawlins, United Way of Morgan County’s director of resource development.
For Day of Caring, the United Way of Morgan County also held a drive-thru food drive. Items collected at the United Way’s office, the Taco Bell in Priceville, Hartselle Utilities and Chicken Salad Chick will benefit The Caring Place in Hartselle, Tennessee Valley Outreach, Salvation Army and Committee on Church Cooperation.
“This year we need the support of the community because our agencies are relying on us more than ever,” Ross said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.