Volunteers will build an educational garden, install shelves, paint and undertake other projects Tuesday as part of the Day of Caring in Morgan County sponsored by United Way and the Volunteer Center.
“It is a day that individuals and companies intentionally go out and help others,” said Kathleen Ross, president, and CEO of United Way of Morgan County.
“We are so blessed in Morgan County to have so many good people taking care of those less fortunate. None of us knows when we’ll be one of the people who needs help,” said Ross.
The Decatur-Morgan County Chamber of Commerce is getting involved by collecting donated items.
“We have the Salvation Army in which we’re collecting toothbrushes, toothpaste, and mouthwash,” said Denice Marco, the chamber's chief financial officer.
“For Hope Place, we’re collecting paper towels, toilet paper, napkins, cleaning supplies for bathroom and kitchen, and board games,” said Marco. Hope Place is a shelter for victims of domestic violence.
Marco said donations can be dropped off at the chamber through late afternoon Tuesday.
Many individuals and companies have already signed up to volunteer in different capacities. “We have people from Indorama that will be mowing the lawns for some of the group homes for the mentally disabled. They’ll also be doing yard work for some of the Hospice patients,” said Ross.
“There’ll be companies from all over town (helping). It’s a team building for them and it’s a way to give back to the community to see where not only their efforts can make a difference, but where their donations and investments in United Way makes a big difference.”
“3M is going to be doing some painting for Mosaic Mentoring and do some touch-ups for us as well, brightening things up,” said Ross.
'It helps so much'
Mosaic Mentoring's staff does not have the time or resources for the painting project.
“We really needed it to be done. It’s not something we can really afford to hire somebody to come and do,” said Leah Brown, CEO of Mosaic Mentoring of North Alabama.
“It helps so much on just the little things that we know really needs to be done, but we can’t really justify taking money away from something else that is important to the agency like painting,” said Brown.
Also at Mosaic Mentoring, Decatur Fire/Rescue is going to install heavy shelving and help organize a storage office. Brown said the organization had shelving donated but has not been able to install it.
Another organization that'll benefit from the Day of Caring is the Boys and Girls Club of North Alabama unit at Oak Park Elementary. Someone has volunteered to build an above-ground garden area to be used as an educational project.
“It’s going to be an outside garden area to be used for character and leadership,” said Maurice Ayers, director at the Oak Park club. “We’ll grow some small vegetables and things of that sort. It’ll be like our own botanical garden out there.”
“We’ve been wanting to get this botanical garden off the ground for a minute,” said Ayers.
This is they first year the club has participated in the Day of Caring and “it means a lot,” said Ayers.
“It’ll boost the morale between the Boys and Girls Club and other organizations. It’ll teach our kids that we can correspond and collaborate with other departments to get projects off the ground,” said Ayers.
More volunteers needed
There are still slots available for volunteers to sign up for a variety of projects. “The Volunteer Center of Morgan County partners with us every year on this and they provide the link of connecting volunteers with the projects to be done,” said Ross.
According to Ross, “Go to their website and click on the Day of Caring link and it’ll take you to where it lists all the projects and which ones are still available. If there’s a project you want to do, you just click on that one and it will allow you to sign up.”
More volunteers are “always” needed, said Ross.
