With severe weather expected to move into the Tennessee Valley, Decatur, Hartselle and Athens city schools and Lawrence County schools have announced they will have a virtual learning day Wednesday, and Limestone County Schools announced they would be closed.
Calhoun Community College also announced it would switch to virtual learning Wednesday.
Decatur police said the storm shelters at Decatur and Austin high schools will be open if a tornado watch is issued for the city. Athens High School's shelter will also be available.
“The storm shelter at Hartselle High School will remain open in the event of a tornado warning,” Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said. She said people should enter at the back of the building and masks are mandatory.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said damaging winds, severe thunderstorms, large hail and possible tornadoes are forecast from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday. A series of thunderstorms are also forecast Wednesday morning.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.