With severe weather expected to move into the Tennessee Valley, Decatur and Hartselle city schools have announced they will have a virtual learning day Wednesday.
“The storm shelter at Hartselle High School will remain open in the event of a tornado warning,” Superintendent Dee Dee Jones said. She said people should enter at the back of the building and masks are mandatory.
The National Weather Service in Huntsville said damaging winds, severe thunderstorms, large hail and possible tornadoes are forecast from 2 p.m. Wednesday to 2 a.m. Thursday. A series of thunderstorms are also forecast Wednesday morning.
