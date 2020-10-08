Decatur High's building will be closed to students Friday so the school can be disinfected after principal Leslie Russell and others tested positive for COVID-19, but sophomores will be on the campus today.
Deputy Superintendent of Operations Dwight Satterfield said in an email to parents that there are 10 or more cases of the virus among students, staff and administration at Decatur High, as well as more than 100 in quarantine.
Also, third and fourth grades at Julian Harris Elementary will conduct no traditional classrooms today.
Satterfield said the teachers met as a group for about an hour Wednesday afternoon and one became sick.
“The teacher went directly for a rapid test and was tested positive,” Satterfield said. “This impacts five traditional classrooms.”
The district’s number of students and staff in quarantine reached its highest total of the school year as of Friday, the last date data was available for all schools. There were 286 students and 46 employees in quarantine.
Six employees and 12 students had active cases of COVID-19, including four cases at Austin High, five at Decatur High, three at Decatur Middle, two at Austinville Elementary, and one each at Austin Junior High, Julian Harris Elementary, Chestnut Grove Elementary and Banks-Caddell Elementary.
Decatur High students will learn remotely Friday as the disinfection of the building progresses.
Students at both Austin High and Decatur High were already set to learn virtually today, with the exception of sophomores who will be coming in to take the preliminary SAT tests. Satterfield said the decision for freshmen, juniors and seniors to learn virtually today was made so that sophomores could test in classrooms, rather than in an auditorium or gym, to create more space between students.
Students are also off Monday and Tuesday of next week for fall break. They were already scheduled to stay home the remainder of next week for what Superintendent Michael Douglas called a “trial run” for systemwide virtual learning. With flu season underway, Douglas said having students learn from home for a few days will help prepare them in case schools are forced to transition to virtual-only instruction.
Due to PSAT testing, Friday’s conversion to a virtual learning day, fall break, and next week’s virtual learning “trial run,” most Decatur High students will not return to physical classrooms until Oct. 19.
Assistant State Health Officer Dr. Karen Landers on Wednesday said children can contract and spread COVID-19.
“We do know that currently in Alabama, about 7.9% of our cases of COVID-19 are in the 5 to 17 age group. Now given that number, some people may say, ‘Now, that’s fairly small,’ but that’s 7.9% of almost 150,000, so it’s not really that small a number,” Landers said.
Landers said children, like adults, can have “an unpredictable course of COVID-19,” and that 27-40% of children with COVID-19 have no symptoms but can still spread the virus. She said based on conversations she’s had with nurses throughout the state, educating parents on why quarantining is important even if a child does not have symptoms will be key in managing cases of the virus within schools.
“What I’m encountering is the ongoing need for us to continue to provide educational information to parents and guardians about when children come to school ill, if they have symptoms or if they develop symptoms at school, the students need to go home,” Landers said.
--
Other school systems
There are 13 active cases of COVID-19 in Morgan County Schools, including one staff member and four remote or virtual students at Danville High, three students at Danville Middle, one student and one staff member at Danville-Neel Elementary, a student at Falkville High and two students at Priceville High.
Morgan County Schools declined to release information regarding the number of students and staff in quarantine after exposure to COVID-19.
In Hartselle City Schools, 40 students and employees were quarantined and there were five active cases of COVID-19 as of Wednesday. There is one positive case each at F.E. Burleson Elementary, Barkley Bridge Elementary and the central office. Eight students are quarantined at Barkley Bridge Elementary, 10 students and one staff member are quarantined at Crestline Elementary, six students and one staff member are quarantined at F.E. Burleson Elementary, four students are quarantined at Hartselle Intermediate, two students and a staff member are quarantined at Hartselle Junior High, four students are quarantined at Hartselle High, and three employees are quarantined in the central office.
Landers said quarantining for 14 days after exposure to an infected person is critical, and that a negative coronavirus test does not mean the quarantine can end. She said tests frequently do not show up as positive until four to five days after exposure, and the increasingly popular antigen rapid tests have a high rate of false negatives.
"You can't test out of quarantine," she said.
People with no symptoms can spread the virus, she said, and those who eventually develop symptoms are infectious for two to three days before symptoms begin.
As of Wednesday, Decatur Morgan Hospital had 34 confirmed or suspected COVID-19 patients, up five from the previous day. Seven of those patients were in intensive care and five were on ventilators.
