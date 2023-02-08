Three inspections of the Decatur-Morgan County Landfill each found deficiencies that included fluid seeping into a creek and uncovered garbage, resulting in the recent issuance of a consent order imposing fines and requiring future compliance.
The order, agreed to by the city and the Alabama Department of Environmental Management, stems from alleged deficiencies ADEM discovered in a July 2021 inspection, another on March 29 of last year and a third on June 10. The order, finalized Jan. 27, requires the landfill to submit a corrective action plan this month and to pay a fine by early March.
“We’re working with ADEM to remain in compliance,” Wanda Tyler, director of the city-operated landfill, said last week.
The regulatory violations cited by ADEM in the Jan. 27 consent order were similar to those that resulted in a previous consent order and fine in September 2019. The most recent order requires the city to pay ADEM $30,400. The city paid $22,800 to ADEM after entering into the 2019 consent order.
The most recent ADEM inspection, on Sept. 23, found no deficiencies at the city-operated landfill.
According to ADEM, all three of the inspections resulting in the Jan. 27 consent order determined that landfill operators were failing to put an adequate compacted-soil cover on top of the active landfill cells at the close of operations each day. A citizen’s complaint triggered one of the inspections, reporting that the lack of cover appeared to be causing a “horrible smell” that “nearly knocks you down.”
Adequate cover — 6 inches of compacted soil or an approved substitute — is required, according to ADEM’s order, “to control disease vectors, fires, odors, blown litter and scavenging.” ADEM said the inspection also revealed litter along the outside slopes next to an active landfill cell.
The same failure to use adequate cover each day was alleged in the 2019 order.
Fluids seeping from the landfill, called leachate, has also been a recurring issue addressed in both consent orders, although Tyler said leachate violations addressed in the 2019 order were the result of a pump failure.
Trinity Branch flows through the landfill and into the Tennessee River.
“Leachate seeps were observed on the outside slope of the active municipal solid waste cell, which is located adjacent to Trinity Branch,” ADEM said in the most recent consent order. “This leachate was also observed flowing into Trinity Branch.”
Mayor Tab Bowling said keeping landfill pollutants out of the river is a focus for the city.
"It is important that we stop it, and I know that Wanda and our team at the landfill are giving great attention to making sure that doesn't happen again," he said.
Two of the inspections resulting in last month’s order also noted that “a large volume of leachate had been retained in a stormwater ditch.” While the ditch had been plugged to prevent the leachate from entering Trinity Branch, ADEM said the storage of large quantities of the fluids “presents a considerable risk of a sudden or non-sudden release of leachate to the environment.”
The city, which under the terms of the consent order neither admitted nor denied ADEM’s findings, pushed back on the inspection reports.
The July 2021 inspection, Tyler said in a filing, came soon after the landfill had received 5 inches of rain. The rain both exposed trash by washing away the cover and prevented “access to dirt to cover the areas.” She also said the landfill took immediate action to control the leachate seep identified in the July 2021 inspection.
The city also said that leachate was not being retained in a stormwater ditch, but that the ditch had been plugged after repairs in anticipation of rain, and that excess fluids in the ditch were pumped into the sewer system.
“Landfill personnel were monitoring the area that had just been repaired to prevent any sudden release of leachate or contamination into Trinity Branch,” according to a synopsis of the landfill’s argument contained in the consent order.
A lack of dirt cover identified in the March 2022 inspection, the city argued, was in an area where a well had been damaged and it was left uncovered as they waited for a contractor to determine it had become dry enough to make repairs.
The March inspection came on a “rather windy” day, the city said, accounting for inspectors’ observation of uncovered litter. “Labor from the Department of Corrections returned on April 4, 2022, which helped in maintaining the litter,” according to the landfill’s response contained in the consent order.
The city blamed litter found in the June inspection on heavy winds that dispersed a load of plastic strips “before landfill personnel could contain the materials.”
The landfill first opened in 1980. It is jointly owned by the city of Decatur and the Morgan County Commission, but the city operates it.
