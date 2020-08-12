A Decatur man who became combative while being booked at Morgan County Jail was charged with assaulting four corrections officers, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.
Decatur police on Tuesday arrested Jamie Obrian New, 31, for public intoxication. He was transported to the Morgan County Jail to be booked, the Sheriff’s Office said. New became combative during the booking process, injuring four corrections officers, who were taken to Decatur Morgan Hospital, where they were treated and released, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
The office said one officer suffered a concussion, while the other three have injuries to their knee, arm and hand and will follow up with an orthopedist. According to authorities, New is now being charged with four counts of second-degree assault, a felony.
Was he not killed because he's white? I wonder how much force they used on him considering the beating the officers took.
