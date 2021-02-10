Meth found

About 4.5 pounds of methamphetamine were discovered during a traffic stop in southwest Decatur on Tuesday, according to the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. [COURTESY PHOTO]

A Decatur man was charged with trafficking methamphetamine after authorities seized 4½ pounds of the narcotic during a traffic stop Tuesday.

The Morgan County Sheriff’s Drug Enforcement Unit arrested Ventura Solucia Escobar, 43, and placed him in the county jail with bail set at $250,000.

The Sheriff's Office said the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency and U.S. postal inspectors assisted in the investigation.

After a lengthy investigation into drug activity in the area, agents initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle at Kooken Road and Bruce Road in Southwest Decatur. The methamphetamine was discovered during a search, according to a sheriff’s spokesman.

mike.wetzel@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2442.

