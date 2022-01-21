A Decatur man died this morning in a single-vehicle accident west of Hartselle, according to state troopers.
Paul Laronge Bibb, 62, was fatally injured when the 2002 Ford Expedition he was driving left the roadway, overturned and struck a utility pole, according to troopers. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash occurred on New Cut Road, approximately 5 miles west of Hartselle in Morgan County.
Joe Wheeler EMC said 1,800 customers in the Danville and Falkville areas lost power due to the accident. Power has since been restored.
