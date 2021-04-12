A Decatur man died in a one-car accident when his vehicle ran off Interstate 65 just north of the Priceville exit and rolled over several times late Saturday afternoon, according to authorities.
Jimmy Gene Joles, 46, was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:13 p.m. by Morgan County Coroner Jeff Chunn. Chunn said Joles died of blunt force injuries when the Chevrolet Camaro he was operating ran off the northbound lane near mile marker 334.
State troopers are investigating. The Morgan County Sheriff’s Office responded and assisted at the scene.
Roselawn Funeral Home is handling arrangements, according to the funeral home’s website.
